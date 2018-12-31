Army Exposes Plots To Create Panic In Borno

Plots by some individuals within and outside Borno State to create panic and avoidable humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons have been exposed by the Nigerian Army.

The Army said that the individuals were trying to instigate the residents of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their areas and relocate to the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Maiduguri, the state capital, by the deputy director, Public Relations, Theatre Command of “Operation Lafiya Dole”, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, he said: “It has been observed that some unscrupulous individuals with likely sinister motives within and outside Borno State are trying to create panic and unnecessary humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons.

“It has come to our attention that these people are plotting to instigate the inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their communities and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) camps for undisclosed reasons.

“The inhabitants of these towns and the general public are please urged to discountenance such calls and remain calm. Theatre Command, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ and other security agencies will shed more light on the issue in a security council meeting with the Borno State government, scheduled to hold on Monday, December 31, 2018.

“We would like to further state that there is no basis for the people of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno to vacate their respective communities. However, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole troops in conjunction with the Borno State government is working towards relocating the residents of Baga to safer locations in view of the ongoing military operations in the area.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm as the military is in firm control to guarantee their safety and security. We would like to warn that any attempt to cause further panic through this false alarm would be viewed very seriously,” Nwachukwu said.