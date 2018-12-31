Ayade Preaches Hope On New Year 

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has urged Cross Riverians to be hopeful of a better 2019 as the foundation his administration has laid in the last three years is progressively being crystalized through the rapid industrialization of the state.

In his New Year message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, Governor Ayade said the herald of a New Year, which comes with new vistas, new aspirations and a revitalized hope, offers Cross Riverians the chance to look forward to a better Cross River in 2019.

According to Ayade: “Seeing out a year gone by and ushering in a new one is always a moving experience. If we take stock of the year gone by, we have every reason to be happy as our expectations are being fulfilled and our efforts at building a virile, stable and sustainable Cross River is crystalizing.”

While soliciting a hand of fellowship to actualize the dreams envisioned by his administration, the governor said: “Today, I thank you for standing by us so far and for the great support we have received from you. I also urge you to stretch your hands along with me that together, we may force a dawn of greatness on Cross River State.”

Ayade who highlighted the giants steps he has taken in the last three years to reposition the state and decouple it from the federal allocation, noted that “massive industrialization in the area of the establishment of the Calabar Garment Factory, the Rice seedlings and multiplication centre, the cocoa processing plant in Ikom, the fully automated and digitalized rice mill in ogoja, the piles and pylons factory in Akamkpa, are some of the strides we have made towards making the state self-reliant.”

Others according to the governor, include the tooth pick factory in Ekori, in Yakurr Local Government Area, the Banana plantation in Odukpani, the Noodle and chicken processing factories, organic fertilizer plant all in Calabar, the British/Canadian international school in Obudu.

Assuring that 2019 signals the crystallization of the momentum begun three years ago, Ayade, said: “As we begin a new voyage to a New Year, it offers us another unique opportunity to consolidate on our well scripted chapter with exhilarating pages that are worth reading by the end of the year.”