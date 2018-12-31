Dankwambo Asks Gombe Christian Pilgrims To Pray For Nigeria

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has urged the 2018 contingent of the state’s pilgrims to the holy land of Israel to pray for the security, social and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

At a farewell ceremony for the 213 pilgrims held at the Government House in Gombe, the state capital, Dankwambo also asked them to see the pilgrimage as a holy and divine journey in fulfilment of a vital spiritual obligation.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Mr. Charles Iliya, advised the pilgrims to conform to the rules and regulations of the holy land.

Dankwambo further urged them to shun any conduct that could bring their names and the reputation of the state into disrepute in Israel.

He said: “You should resist the temptation of carrying hard drugs or prohibited goods to the holy land and display attributes of honesty and discipline which are enshrined in the Holy Bible.”

The governor said that in fulfillment of his promises, his administration had made adequate arrangement for the wellbeing of the pilgrims while in the holy land.

Earlier, chairman, Gombe State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, His Royal Highness Abdu Maisheru II, Mai Tangele, appreciated the governor for demonstrating the principle of equity, justice, and fairness in dealing with divergent people and religious groups in the state.

He charged the pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of the state by avoiding all forms of vices, especially abscondment, drug trafficking or any form of indiscipline which will portray the state in negative light.

In a brief sermon titled: “Be a good ambassador in the holy land,” Rev. Adamu Dauda, appealed to the pilgrims not just to have their personal fulfilment but to see themselves as a special group of people representing Christ and the Christian community in Gombe.