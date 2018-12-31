Foundation Launches Rural Health Connect Initiative

The Jelani Aliyu Foundation has launched the Rural Health Connect Initiative aimed at bringing volunteer health care professionals to rural communities in need.

Founded by world acclaimed automotive designer and Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu (MFR) and launched in December 2018 at Dogondaji, the birthplace of the founder’s parents in Sokoto State, North East Nigeria, the programme will also reach other towns and communities, including Kurya, Nabaguda, Madara and Sabawa.

The laudable initiative, it was gathered, will also be extended to other parts of Sokoto and neighboring state like Kebbi, and will connect thousands of people, particularly rural residents with quality volunteer healthcare professionals.

Founder of the Rural Health Connect Initiative, Jelani Aliyu (MFR), said the initiative is characterized by an off road, go anywhere mobile medical platform which is optimized for traversing rough terrain to get to communities in very remote areas in the state and beyond.

He said the programme is configured to be a transportation and operational support platform for the volunteer’s doctors, registered nurses and other healthcare professionals.

According to the Founder, this first mission would provide general outreach to a targeted one thousand beneficiaries, with special additional attention to pregnant women, and will consist of a team of nine doctors and gynecologists, three dentists, seven nurses, bio medical laboratory technicians, pharmacists and six medical students.