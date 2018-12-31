SPORTS
GOtv Boxing Night: Nigerian Boxer Emerges Champion, Wins N3m
It was a memorable weekend for boxing fans in Nigeria as Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu picked up a prize of N3 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial trophy after emerging the best boxer at the 17th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night.
The event, a confluence of boxing and music held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, recorded the largest crowd since its inception and saw the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Oladosu, claiming the bragging rights with his display of showmanship, dazzling teasing, tolling and an eventual rampage that left his opponent, Mubarak ‘Morgan’ Hamzat, reeling to the grounds and never to get up in a ten seconds count to ensure a flawless first round Knockout (KO) victory in the National Lightweight Challenge bout, sending the fans into frenetic ecstasy. Oladosu, was voted as best boxer by journalists at the event ahead of the similarly impressive 18 year old Opeyemi ‘Sense’ Adeyemi and US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi ‘The Eagle’ Oyeleye.
Oyeleye needed just two rounds to see off his opponent, Victus Kemavor from Ghana in the International Middleweight Challenge, cementing his name with a Technical Knockout (TKO).
In the World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) Super Featherweight title, Nigeria’s Seun ‘The Machine’ Wahab slightly edged it out via unanimous decision in a closely contested twelve rounds duel against Tanzania’s Issa ‘Peche Boy’ Nampeche.
Young protege, Opeyemi Adeyemi who is certainly a hot prospect to watch out for in the future defeated 24 year old Saheed ‘Gbeminiyi’ Ahmed in the National Bantamweight Challenge via a TKO in the third round, after a scintillating array of clever punches that sent his opponent for an early training.
In another big-name contest, Oto ‘Joeboy’ Joseph was on his toes for larger part of his encounter with Hammed ‘Ese Hammed’ Ganiyu, but however asserted his authority, taking this one by unanimous decision.
Other winners on the night include, Femi Akintayo defeated Ebubechukwu Edeh, Ridwan Oyekola defeating Nurudeen Fatai under controversial decision by the referee and Olaide Fijabi claiming superiority over Yusuf Muftau.
