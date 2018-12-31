Group Urges Gana, Duke, Others To Align With PDP

A political support group, the Grassroots for Atiku, has called on Prof. Jerry Gana and Donald Duke to shelve their legal battle for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential flag and align forces with the Peoples Democratic Party to unseat the APC in 2019.

A statement jointly signed by Coordinator of the group, Ene Okon and Secretary, Omotola Bidemi recalled that the SDP adopted the PDP presidential candidate in 2015 and urged the party to sustain this alliance in 2019.

The group also called on other opposition parties not to dissipate energy but to join forces with the largest opposition PDP to form a formidable front to win the APC

According to the statement, “it is the desire of all opposition parties to wrestle power from the ruling party. They should therefore be united by this singular desire and work towards actualizing it. It is evidently clear that Atiku enjoys a larger followership. The coast can further be expanded by other opposition parties for a resounding victory for Atiku who would definitely run an all-inclusive government for the benefits of all Nigerians.”

The statement noted that all the opposition presidential candidates have something to offer and that joining hands with the PDP to secure victory will accord them an ample opportunity to contribute their quota in launching Nigeria on the pedestal of rapid socio-economic development.

“ The PDP had already established a culture of respect and partnership with other parties. That is why it created Office of the Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs which APC bigwig, Rochas Okorocha once occupied under former president Olusegun Obasanjo.” The statement added.

The group further urged women not to seat on the fence but to use their numerical strength to support Atiku’s candidacy, knowing fully well that PDP is the party that has already laid the foundation for more women involvement in governance as witnessed during Jonathan’s administration.

The grassroots for Atiku more so, enjoined the youth not to allow themselves to be used to commit any form of electoral illegality and violence but to vote wisely so as to guarantee their future through a PDP led government.