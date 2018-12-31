POLITICS
I’ll Establish National Guard If Elected President– Olawepo-Hashim
The Presidential Candidate of People’s Trust (PT) in 2019 election, Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has announced his plan to establish National Guard as part of measures to address internal security threats when he gets elected as President of Nigeria.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen at the weekend, Mr.Olawepo Hashim however chided the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government for failing to address the continued internal security breaches while promising that he would overhaul the security architecture to make Nigeria a safer place for all.
Olawepo-Hashim stressed that “security is not just a question of spending bigger budgets but about having the right structures and strategies.As it is,the armed forces of the Federation is over-stretched and distracted by deployments for internal security operations.
“I think it is time for Nigeria to have a National Guard. I’m going to put up a National Guard as President of Nigeria. My reasons and justifications are self-evident.Our internal security questions have graduated to the level of insurrection.We are now having well trained militias perhaps having more training than the police but probably, you may not need full scale military action to handle them.
Lamenting the growing lawlessness in the country,Olawepo -Hashim said what encourages ongoing rascality and bloodletting is that “people are not promptly punished when they murder other people”.
According to him,”government issues long statements giving excuses and telling us why some people were killed.That’s not what we should be hearing from law enforcement officers.When people commit crime,they need to be punished promptly.And as you make example of a few people,it acts as deterrent to others”,he emphasised.
Beyond creating the National Guard,Olawepo-Hashim also pledged to institutionalize community policing and State Police through relevant legislative amendments of the subsisting police laws and Constitution of Nigeria.
