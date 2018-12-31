Kebbi: PDP Accuses APC Of Buying PVCs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of buying PVCs with N10,000 in order to manipulate the 2019 election in the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after the party’s stakeholders meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman, Publicity Campaign Committee, Shuaibu Mungadi made the accusation.

He said, “We have observed that the ruling APC in Kebbi is going round buying voters card with N10,000, especially from villagers.

“Some people are going round the state collecting PVCs from people, we are not going to tolerate this ugly act, we know them and we have reported to the authorities concerned”, he warned.

Mungadi also alleged that the APC in Kebbi was dragging traditional leaders into politics by buying vehicles for them in order to lure them to favour the party during election period .

When contacted on the matter, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo debunked the accusations,saying all what PDP said were mere allegations that cannot be substantiated.

“The N10,000 they are referring to is the money given to all 21 local government areas to assist small business owners courtesy of the governor”,he said.