London Police Arrest Flying Eagles Coach

Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun could be in hot water with his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, following his arrest by the London Police for public disturbance.

Aigbogun, who lives in North West London, was arrested by the London Police outside a woman’s house at 0600 hours on Friday, December 28 on charges of domestic violence and being five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Report has it that the former Warri Wolves manager has family in North West London and lives there usually when he’s not on national assignment.

It is understood that Aigbogun goes around the woman’s house uninvited very late at night, drunk, and bangs in the door screaming her name for hours until she is forced to open up.

Prior to his arrest, the Neighborhood Watch were aware of the situation and they were concerned about hearing the woman scream so often.

The Flying Eagles coach has been labelled an alcoholic and abusive man who is not fit to be a role model and shouldn’t be around young players.