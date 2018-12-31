LAW
Man Who Raped 80-year-old Bags 3 Years Imprisonment
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Modakeke on Monday sentenced one Jimoh Oyemoni, 40, to three years imprisonment for raping an 80-year-old woman.
The Prosecutor, Insp Ona Glory, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 23 at about 2:30 pm at Onibambu Village near Modakeke.
Glory said that the convict willfully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of one Victoria Sogunlana without her consent.
He added that the convict assaulted Sogunlana by attempting to strangle her on a farm.
The convict was arraigned on a charge of rape and assault.
According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 351 and 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.
The convict, who had no counsel, pleaded guilty to raping the victim.
Magistrate A. O. Famuyide consequently sentenced Oyemoni to three years imprisonment, saying this would serve as a deterrent to others. (NAN)
