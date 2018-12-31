Mass Defection Looms In Bayelsa PDP

The crisis going on in the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), appears to be on the brink, as no fewer than 50,000 members of the party are set to leave the party in the state.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the crisis rocking the party appears to be on the brink of taking a turn for the worse as there is an impending mass defection from the party in the coming days if urgent step is not taken to correct the injustices in the party and the legitimate grievances of members.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday signed by Amb. Kenny Fiseye, PDP, Yelga Constituency III, said at a time the PDP is gaining momentum and experiencing a rebound nationally, the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, is allegedly balkanising the party into oblivion in a state that has been one of the strongholds of the party.

The statement reads in part: “The situation, which had been kept an internal family affair all through his tenure in government house with several rebuffed attempts to dialogue with the governor, went out of control during the last primary elections held in the state. The said elections brazenly ran in contravention to any known democratic principles as all those who emerged from the process were handpicked by Governor Dickson, while all other aspirants were either disqualified om the basis of a screening out of the process or intimidated on the date of the election which didn’t hold in many parts of the state.

“The party membership register was not used and eligible delegates were denied voting right, and were replaced with aides and cronies of Governor Seriake Dickson, while on election day, voting materials were not made available in all the centers and voters only learned of the result of an election which was not conducted.”

Fiseye said if the party considers their votes and voices to be of no value, they will have no choice but to quit for a more equitable and just platform where democracy reigns supreme.

He said the party supporters have mandated them to give them a new direction away from the PDP.

He, however, appealed to the state governor as the leader of the party who is not only a symbol and paragon of integrity but who emerged through a free and fair primary election to order for the cancellation of the Bayelsa State PDP Primary which produced handpicked candidates and for a substitution with genuine and popular candidates in the interest of the party.

“We therefore in the spirit of fairness, equity and democratic process call for the cancellation of the purported primary held in Bayelsa State for it lacked credibility, the majority of would-be voters were disenfranchised, Aspirants denied their rights of participating in the election.

“As far as we are concerned, to date results of the primaries have not been published by the Bayelsa State PDP and are surprised that some hand picked persons are parading themselves as flag bearers who emerged from a process that is yet to be concluded, even as the results were deliberately held back so that people will not go to the appeal tribunal,” he added.