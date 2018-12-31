NAF Shells Bandits’ Hideout In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised armed bandits’ hideout in a compound located west of Tsamari in Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara State.

The successful airstrikes was carried out by NAF’s Air Task Force (ATF) of “Operation Diran Mikiya.”

NAF director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said that the aerial raid was conducted at dawn on December 28, 2018 following intelligence reports that the compound was being used by the armed bandits as a camp to launch attacks on civilians.

Daramola said that the ATF detailed a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, which confirmed the presence of bandits, armed with high calibre of weapons in the location.

Consequently, an Alpha jet aircraft was dispatched to strike the compound, which recorded direct hits on the target and resulted in significant damage to the structures and neutralising the bandits, which was “confirmed by credible human intelligence sources.”

He added that surface troops later invaded the compound and recovered some motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

Daramola reiterated that the ATF, working in concert with surface forces and other security agencies, would continue to conduct reconnaissance and air interdiction missions with a view to restoring normalcy to the affected states in the Northwest zone.