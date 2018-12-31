New Year Massage: Gov Umahi Urges INEC, Security Agencies To Remain Independent, Neutral

The Chairman South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to renew their image ahead of the 2019 general election by being independent and neutral.

Governor Umahi maintained that being independent and neutral in the coming general election would guarantee peace and unity of Nigeria in 2019.

He also called on Nigerians to be more positive about Nigeria and avoid extreme politics as the country gets ready for the 2019 general elections.

Governor Umahi in his New Year message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor acknowledged that the country went through turbulent times in the year 2018 resulting in almost a near doubt about Nigeria and called for a renewed belief in the country.

Umahi maintained that even as Nigerians approach the polls to elect their leaders in the New Year, one thing should be paramount to approach every election with every sense of brotherliness as elections are not wars and called for abolition of extreme politics among every political parties participating in the election.