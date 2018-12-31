New Year Message: Reject APC In 2019 – PDP G3

The PDP Governance Grassroot Group PG3 has urged Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

PG3 in a new year message to Nigerians, said that another four years of APC in power portend a bleak future for the country.

PG3 spokesman, Amechi Ekpeneru, in the message described the last three and half years as painful for vast majority of Nigerians.

The statement said: “Nigerians voted for what they felt was a change, but we have witnessed a negative change. Suffering of unimaginable magnitude has taken over the land. Even the ruling party has confessed that the situation is out of their hands.

“Is it that the ruling party did not prepare for governance? Or the economic policies are deliberate to impoverish Nigerians? We ask this because APC leaders are happy to see Nigerians celebrate the ten thousand naira being distributed a few days to the elections in the guise of empowerment.

The group described the Obasanjo/Atiku administration as the best so far, with sound economic policies and long term plans.

“We therefore plead with Nigerians to reject APC from the local government to the presidential level. They have shown gross incompetence and inability to proffer solution to the problems of the country. Rather their coming to power has opened up more areas of division.

“The election of Atiku Abubakar as President will return Nigeria to the path of economic recovery which the PDP started in 1999. We advice that another four years of APC will be too much for our citizens to bear,” PG3 added.