Niger Boosts Transport Sector With N635m Vehicles

The Niger State government has procured 18 buses at the cost of N432 million and 50 other vehicles worth N203 million through Public Private Partnership (PPP) to boost the land transportation in the state.

The commissioner of Transport, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Panti, disclosed this to journalists in Minna, the state capital at a forum organised by the Ministry of Information and Strategy at the weekend.

Panti said that the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) had received a fleet of new vehicles through the arrangement despite the near autonomy of the organization, adding that the administration of governor Abubakar Sani Bello places premium on the safety of the people through all forms of transportation in the state.

He added that the present administration inherited debt of N73 million for fuel suppliers to the NSTA, but had reduced it to N30 million, and generated over N98 million within six months this year.

While lamenting that 28 persons lost their lives in three boat mishaps in the state this year, Panti hinted that 3,000 lifejackets had been purchased for boat travellers in a bid to reduce casualties through boat mishaps in the state.

He said that from 2019, the state government would make the use of lifejackets compulsory for travellers on the waterways.

The commissioner said that 4,000 coded reflective jackets had been purchased for commercial motorcycle riders with ultimatum given to those in Minna metropolis to use them.