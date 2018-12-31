PDP Raises The Alarm Over Dino’s Safety

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the continued lockdown on the residence of Senator Dino Melaye by the police is turning Nigeria into a police state, where those opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election are treated like enemies of the state.

The party added that the continued seige on the lawmaker’s residence, which it described as unwarranted and provocative, showed that the police under President Buhari, had become an instrument of oppression to subjugate dissenting voices ahead of the 2019 general election.

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that “the only sin committed by its Presidential Campaign Director of Civil Societies, Senator Melaye, is his return to the PDP and his forthright stand against the misrule of the Buhari administration, which are all well within his rights as a citizen.

“Since Senator Melaye, left the APC, the Buhari administration has continued to hound and harass him, as well as the members of his family with trumped up charges, all aimed to silence and put him out of circulation ahead of the 2019 general election.”

The PDP said that it had become extremely worried about the safety of Senator Melaye and his family members under police lockdown and charged Nigerians to hold President Buhari and the APC) responsible should any harm befall him or any member of his family.

“This is particularly against the background of Senator Melaye’s outcry that the police planned to arrest and inject him with poisonous substance.”

The PDP however expressed hope that “opposition figures such as Senator Melaye will not suddenly become victims of ‘accidental discharge’, unexplained assassinations or mysterious motor accidents as we move on to the general elections.”