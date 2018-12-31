PMB Is Unstoppable – Abe

Senator representing Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe has declared that no one can stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

He lauded the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa-Ibom and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio for their efforts in ensuring the success of the the just concluded South-South zonal rally of the party.

Abe, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, also lauded the people of Akwa-Ibom for the hospitality they displayed in ensuring that the event was successful.

The senator said: “I want to congratulate all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the successful launch of our Presidential Campaign in the country on Friday.

“It was indeed a remarkable, memorable event and I particularly want to appreciate members of the APC in Rivers State who turned out in their numbers to support the President and support the party.

“I want to say that the hospitality of the good people of Akwa Ibom State was quite commendable and the great efforts and extent that they went to make the occasion successful was a source of joy to all of us from the South-South geo-political zone who were part of that epoch-making event.

“I thank the leaders of the party in Akwa-Ibom State, particularly the uncommon transformer, the uncommon defector, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the gubernatorial candidate of our great party in Akwa-Ibom State and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere.

“It was indeed a well-planned event that has sent shock waves across the political landscape of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is now clear to the entire country that the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari is imminent and unstoppable.

“I also want to congratulate the President and thank him for the constitution of the Presidential Campaign Council.

“The constitution of the Campaign Council and the inclusive nature of it, has made it clear to all Nigerians that the President is ready to work with everybody and that the President’s Campaign is the business of all APC members.

“I particularly thank him for the inclusion of members of the National Assembly in the campaign council, which makes me a member of the campaign council.

“And to assure the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that we will do our best to ensure that the APC is victorious in Rivers State”.