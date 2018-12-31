Residents Tackle Estate Developer Over Poor Infrastructure

Residents of Penthouse Estate III, Lugbe, Abuja has urged the management of Penthouse Properties Limited to provide motorable roads and drainages in the estate, failure of which they would result to self-help.

Chairman of the Residents Association in the Estate, Ben Igbinosa while speaking to our Correspondent, decried the poor state of infrastructure in the facility. He noted that residents paid development levy, ranging from N1. 3 million to N1. 4 million to the company.

Igbinosa who said residents have concluded plans to fund the project through collective contribution, alleged that the developer threatened to frustrate their plans.

According to Igbinosa, over 300 subscribers who had paid infrastructure levy to the developer are still willing to make fresh contributions to facilitate construction of internal roads and drainages.

The Chairman further stated that residents had struggled with infrastructure deficit from access road, water supply, electricity and security.

Igbinosa added that the residents had independently raised about N40million to construct the access road to the estate.

“Just like the way we contributed money to construct the access road, we co resolved to task themselves N800,000 each in order to do remedial grading in the dry season before the rains starts, but the developer has been sending text messages to the residents not to contribute promising to come and fix the roads.

“So we resolved to make contributions to resolve this problem than to wait for this man. That was what we did in the case of the access roads, the estate we were driving through locked us out. We couldn’t go in we couldn’t go out and he did not do anything so we had to beg the next estate until we were able to now tax ourselves again N100,000 each to do the access road, 1.5km of access road which we finished about 6 months ago and which everybody use to the estate presently” he said.

The residents also vowed not to pay additional levy to the estate developer for infrastructure, but said they would commence construction work if the company refuses to return to site.

When contacted, the Managing Director of Penthouse Properties, Dr. Segun Olu Ibukun declined comments on the matter, as he said some of the issues are already a subject of litigation.

“Certain Penthouse issues, particularly infrastructure and allocation of plots of land are currently subject of litigation before the FCT High Court,” he said.