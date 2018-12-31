Shagari Was An Amiable Leader – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the family of late former President Shehu Shagari, describing him as an amiable leader that meant well for Nigeria and the world at large.

Shagari died on December 28, at the National Hospital, Abuja and was buried on Saturday in his home town, Shagari in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

Jonathan was accompanied on the visit by Mr Peter Obi, running mate of the 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, as well as other PDP leaders in the state.

He said the late former president played a key role in the development of Nigeria and the democratic system.

“A unique habit of the late former President, which only those who interacted with him will tell is, he was very simple and humble in spite of the various positions he held.

“He possessed a very clean and good heart which he showed clearly in his life time thorough various engagements and activities.

“We are mourning today however, we are still happy because it is not easy to reach the age of 93.

“I believe he has done all the works Allah has asked him to do on earth,’’ Jonathan said.

The former president encouraged family members of the deceased to be happy because their father impacted on all Nigerians.

Also, Peter Obi who represented the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, urged Nigerians to emulate the lifestyle of the late former President for the betterment of the country.

Responding, the eldest son of the deceased, Alhaji Bala Shagari thanked former President Jonathan for the visit.

Shagari recalled the concern and solidarity shown by former president Jonathan when their father was ill.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Zamfara state, Sen. Sa’idu Dansadau, also described the death of the former President as a great loss to the country, Africa and the whole world at large.

Visitors who thronged the residence of the former President included a former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Dalhatu Sarki Tafida among others.