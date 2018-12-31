NEWS
Shagari’s Exit, End Of Altruistic Politics Era In Nigeria -Ex-Minister
Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Senator Bennett Birabi, has described the demise of first Executive President of Nigeria, late Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, as the end of an era of altruistic politics in Nigeria.
Birabi, who was the last Minister of Youth and Sports under the Shagari administration, in a condolence message made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt Monday, also described the late former President as ‘the last of a generation of honest leadership.’
The statement reads in part: “It is with grief that I received the news of the passing of the first executive president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR, a sage and a nugget of some sort.
“Indeed, it is a sad loss to not just his immediate family but to the nation at large who would miss his inestimable contributions to national cohesion and development.
“The exit of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR, is arguably the end of an era of altruistic politics in Nigeria. What we have had since General Buhari forced him out of power is left to each individual to describe as it suits their emotions.
“Shagari has been quiet and almost silent since his ouster but his presence was always a reminder that there was once a Nigeria that was led by men of character.
“My deepest condolences go to his family, Sokoto State and the Nigerian federation. May his soul rest in peace.”
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
PMB’s Family Has No Shares In Etisalat, Keystone Bank – Investors
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Air Force Jet Hits Bandits Hideout In Zamfara
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
ASUU Strike: SERAP Drags FG To UN
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Mass Defection Looms In Bayelsa PDP
-
COLUMNS10 hours ago
Police Salary Increment And Service Delivery
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Frontline Troops To Get Special Token
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Visits Sokoto, Promises To Immortalise Shagari Soon
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
PDP Raises The Alarm Over Dino’s Safety
You must be logged in to post a comment Login