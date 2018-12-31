Shagari’s Exit, End Of Altruistic Politics Era In Nigeria -Ex-Minister

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Senator Bennett Birabi, has described the demise of first Executive President of Nigeria, late Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, as the end of an era of altruistic politics in Nigeria.

Birabi, who was the last Minister of Youth and Sports under the Shagari administration, in a condolence message made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt Monday, also described the late former President as ‘the last of a generation of honest leadership.’

The statement reads in part: “It is with grief that I received the news of the passing of the first executive president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR, a sage and a nugget of some sort.

“Indeed, it is a sad loss to not just his immediate family but to the nation at large who would miss his inestimable contributions to national cohesion and development.

“The exit of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR, is arguably the end of an era of altruistic politics in Nigeria. What we have had since General Buhari forced him out of power is left to each individual to describe as it suits their emotions.

“Shagari has been quiet and almost silent since his ouster but his presence was always a reminder that there was once a Nigeria that was led by men of character.

“My deepest condolences go to his family, Sokoto State and the Nigerian federation. May his soul rest in peace.”