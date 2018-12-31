Sterling Bank Unveils Africa’s First Skills Champions

Sterling Bank Plc has unveiled the champions of the recently concluded iCreate Skills Festival and about 10 of them would be representing Nigeria in Russia in 2019.

The winners are Otareh Alvin who won in the cooking category, Nejo Tolulope (graphics), Silas Adedoyin (web design), Patrick Obafemi (app development), Barnabas Kudi (robotics), Afolabi Caleb Kayode (art), Ms. Malissa Onojo (tailoring), Yusuf Abdullahi (barbing), Kingsley Ihejirika (hair dressing), Ms. Faiza Usman Adamu (make up), Joshua Olalekan (carpentry), Oladoja Peter (tilling), Kumshuan Talgang (plumbing) and Prince Isitua (bricklaying).

The bank had partnered with iCreate Skill Fest 2018 to host the premier youth empowerment festival in Abuja with the aim of transforming skill acquisition across the continent.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, chief executive officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Suleiman Abubakar said following the huge success of the premier edition the bank has decided to sponsor the second edition, adding that they will also extend credit facilities to the winners of the first edition and that such loans will be fast track within two weeks.

He said, “Bright Jaja, the CEO and Founder of iCreate Skills Festival gives him hope for the future of this country,” adding that, “there is an on-going conversation about which generation of Nigerians will salvage this country. I have started to worry if my generation will be able to do it, which is debatable, it may or may not. But it is clear to me that your generation will do it.”

Abubakar said the future of the country is in jobs and there was need to do all that is necessary to create jobs in various sectors of the economy.

Also speaking, Mr. Bright Jaja, the founder of iCreate Africa, said iCreate is one of the most difficult things he has ever put himself into. “For me it is like setting up a goal bigger than myself and growing into it, adding that the experience has made him a better person during and after the festival,’’ he said.