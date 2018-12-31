Troops Neutralizes 3 Female Suicide Bombers In Borno As Army Denies Closure Of Maiduguri – Monguno Road

The Nigerian Army has on Monday said its troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in operation Lafiya Dole on Sunday neutralized three female suicide bombers at Kubtara village in Dikwa local government area of Borno state.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the director public Relations, Theatre command of operation Lafiya Dole, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Nwachukwu said:” Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Sunday 30th December 2018, encountered and neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has further commended the troops for their successful exploits and encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists,” the statement reads

In another development, the Nigerian Army has described as untrue the report making round in the social media and some online blogs that the road connecting Maiduguri and Monguno town in Borno state, has been closed to motorists and other roads.

A statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri, by the director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said contrary to the insinuation, Maiduguri- Monguno road remains open to motorists and other road users.

Brigadier General Usman said before: “The Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been drawn to the information making the rounds in the social media and some online blogs that the road connecting Maiduguri and Monguno town in Borno State, has been closed to motorists and other road users.

” This is untrue, as no such closure has been imposed by the Theatre Command.

“Contrary to the insinuation, Maiduguri – Monguno road remains open to motorists and all law abiding citizens.

“Troops are dominating the road with aggressive patrols, while clearance operations to flush out Boko Haram terrorists are ongoing in Baga general area,” the statement added.