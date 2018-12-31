We Have A Warrant To Arrest Dino Melaye – Police

The Nigeria Police said it had a duly obtained warrant of arrest duly deployed to apprehend Senator Dino Melaye in his residence in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel of the Police have laid siege to the residence of Melaye to effect his arrest over a case of culpable homicide.

NAN also recalls that Melaye, member representing Kogi West Senatorial district and some suspects were accused of shooting a police officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty in Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Monday in Abuja, said the police would continue to occupy his residence until he surrendered.

“We will not retreat until Sen. Dino Melaye surrenders himself for arrest and investigation,’’ he said.

Moshood said that Melaye was wanted by the police for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on July 19.

He explained that Melaye and his armed thugs allegedly attacked police personnel shot and wounded Saliu in the process.

The spokesman alleged that the lawmaker had refused to report to the police command in Kogi to answer the charges in spite of the letter written to the Clerk of the National Assembly

He said Saliu was yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and was still under intensive medical care in the hospital.

Moshood said the force would ensure a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that the rule of law prevailed. (NAN)