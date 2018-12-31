Woman Docked Over Alleged N1.1m Fraud Charge

A 26-year-old woman, Zubaida Bala, on Monday appeared before a Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano for allegedly defrauding one Anura Muhammad of N1.1millon.

Bala, who resides at Kadawa Quarters, Kano is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraud, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Yusuf Sale, told the court that the complainant, Nura Muhammed of Hotoro Quarters, Kano reported the case at Rijiyar Zaki Police Division, Kano, on Aug. 1.

Sale said the accused conspired with one Fatima Tijjani, who is still at large, to defraud the complainant.

“The accused dishonestly made the complainant to send N1.5 million to her account and promised him that Tijjani would marry him, a representation she knew was false.

“When the accused failed to produce Tijjani, the complainant asked for a refund of his money, but the accused was unable to pay back N400, 000’’ he said.

Sale said the offence contravened Sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

In his ruling, the Senior Magistrate, Mr Aminu Fagge, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1 million and two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Jan. 22, 2019. (NAN)