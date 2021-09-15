An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has called on various political parties in the country to review downward the cost of electioneering campaigns, especially cost of obtaining forms and other charges, to enable youths participate in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at a ‘Youth Symposium’, organised by the foundation in Abuja at the weekend, the president/founder of the NGO, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, noted that the high cost of electioneering campaigns, including other charges might discourage many youths from participating in the forthcoming elections.

Ahmadu expressed worry that despite the intellectual and numerical strength of the youths in the country, they are still relegated to the background in the political space, noting that the time is now to change the narratives.

“It is time the youths participate in the scheme of affairs, so that they can contribute their quota positively in the development of our nation, Africa and the world at large in line with 2018 theme.

As it has been recognised, youths need safe spaces, where they can come together, engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests, participate in decision making processes and freely express themselves.”

She also charged the youths to take advantage of the recently signed “Not Too Young To Run” bill to seek for any political position in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking on the sub theme: “Creating and Utilizing Safe Spaces for Youths Towards the Forthcoming General Elections”, the founder of MC Tagwaye

Foundation, Prince Uche Ingawa stressed that the recent activities in the nation’s social political space has further buttressed the need for youths involvement in creating sustainable process for national development.

Ingawa noted that it has become paramount for young people to synergize and create the kind of future that the youth desires, noting that today’s youths have been spoon feed for a long time.