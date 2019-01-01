Airlines Witness Low Turnout Of Passengers

Passenger traffic reduced at the arrival wings of Domestic Terminals 1 and 2 of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, yesterday, ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The federal government has declared January 1 as public holiday to mark the New Year celebrations.

At the two airport terminals, the arrival of some passengers coming out from the arrival wings, some relatives of the passengers were seen at the arrival hall at the two terminals, waiting to welcome their loved ones.

However, the departure hall had lesser traffic at the two terminals, as few intending passengers were seen on queue at the counters of the airlines.

An airline official at the counter, who pleaded anonymity, said that passenger traffic at the terminal was scanty at present because most of the prospective passengers had travelled out of Lagos to celebrate with their loved ones.

“As you see, today is the last day of the month and the year; and most of our passengers have travelled out before and after the Christmas period to visit their loved ones. What we are witnessing now is the influx of inbound passengers from different parts of the country.

“However, once the holiday is over by Wednesday, there will be an influx of outbound passengers, travelling to their various destinations,’’ the official said.

The flights of some airlines for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019 had been fully booked, while other airlines were still selling their available seats to intending passengers. An air ticket from Lagos to Kano, which hitherto sold for between N30,500 and N32,000, rose to about N45,000 and N47,000, probably due to the few seats that were available for sale.

Flights from Lagos to Abuja, which normally cost between N27,000 and N32,000, depending on factors such as the airline and the time of flight, also went for N45,000 or more.