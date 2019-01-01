APC Chair Tackles Nnamani Over Comments On Ugwuanyi

The Enugu state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Dr Ben Nwoye has challenged one of the leaders of the party in the state, Sen Ken Nnamani to clarify a statement he made while commissioning a four-room building with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Dr Nwoye asked Sen Nnamani to explain why he could not campaign openly for his party’s governorship candidate but was telling the PDP governorship candidate that “a good product markets itself” and promised that when the time comes he will say where his “people belong”.

“This is very misleading. Could it be that Sen Nnamani is so ashamed of his political party that he could not canvass openly for the party?”, Dr Nwoye wondered.

The party chairman said the APC in Enugu state had observed Sen. Nnamani’s double standard for far too long, adding that the party can no longer fold its arms and watch him de-market the APC in Enugu state.

“We deplore this attitude of being APC in Abuja and PDP in Enugu state “, the chairman said, asking: “How can the vice chairman, South APC Presidential Campaign Council feel more comfortable in the midst of candidates of the PDP than amongst APC candidates almost on the eve of an election?”

Dr. Nwoye said that Sen Nnamani was surrounded at that event by candidates of the opposition PDP for various offices, and wondered what signal he was sending to APC teaming supporters in Enugu state.

“This is a man who has just been unveiled as the vice chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council romancing and hobnobbing with the opposition party and making insinuations that his people would vote for the opposition “, the party chieftain noted, adding: