Group Seeks Reconciliation Among Aggrieved APC Members

A political group, Youth Coalition for Peace and Good Governance, Enugu state has called on factional leaders of All Progressive Congress APC in Enugu state to embrace peace in order to eschew violence.

The Peace advocacy group said the call has become necessary following clashes between Deacon Okey Ogbodo faction, which has Barr George Tagbo Ogara as its governorship candidate, and Barr Ben Nwoye faction that is backing Senator Ayogu Eze as its candidate.

A statement co-signed by Hon. Ikechukwu Ibeh and Engr. Jude Onyema coordinator and secretary respectively expressed concern about the inherent consequences of the internal fracas on the existing peace in Enugu state vis-à-vis the forthcoming general election in 2019.

“As we go into electioneering proper, the Enugu Youth Coalition for Peace and Good Governance would be glad to see the two factions of the APC embrace each other to maintain the tempo of peace, security and good governance in the state, in order to guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible general election in 2019, which we passionately stand for,”

The said the ugly turn of event began on the day Senator Eze rejoined the APC in the state.

According to the statement, “It is on record that the crises between the two factions of the APC degenerated the moment Sen. Eze joined the party for the sole purpose of clinching its governorship ticket obviously to pursue his personal interest and to advance his divisive tendencies on the party and the people of Nsukka zone.

“We recall with consternation the deadly and shameful fracas that ensued between the two factions at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the very first day Sen. Eze returned to the state after over three years on self-exile,”

The group added that before then, the two factions had displayed a similar act at the APC Secretariat in Enugu, which would have endangered the peace of the state if not for the swift intervention of the security agencies.

The duo added that there was a renewed apprehension in Enugu, when boys attacked Barr. Ogara’s governorship campaign headquarters, which led to the destruction of two buses with both factions accusing each other of being responsible for the heinous act.