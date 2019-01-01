Heritage Bank Partners Ikoyi Club 38

Heritage Bank Plc is partnering with Ikoyi Club 38 to host the monthly mugs competition of the golf section.

Speaking at the event, the managing director/chief executive officer of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo said the bank partnered the club because, “we needed to pitch our tent where it matters, needed to be visible and to put our footprint in the sands of time.”

Sekibo, who was represented by the Regional Head, Lagos Island 2 of Heritage Bank, Abiodun Agbaje, remarked that while the lender could not do everything at the same time, it was specifically looking at some events that are educative and have high calibre of people to deal with, adding that as a bank, they need to grow their business base with the kind of people that are at the event, who are high-calibre business people.

He said the event was one where a lot of business people gathered together in one place at the same time, stressing that Heritage Bank’s purpose is to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

Also speaking, chief executive officer of Resource Churchill, one of the players who contested in the competition, Joe Oduah described the mug competition as a monthly tournament played by members only, adding that the winners are usually presented with a gift, which is a mug.

He said it is a medal play, which meant that the player with the lowest net emerged the overall winner, which entitled him to a mug and a special parking slot in the car park of the club.