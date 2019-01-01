How A Politicized Prayer Might Inspire God’s Anger

Although God Almighty, the Creator of Heaven and Earth has impinged on the consciousness of humanity, the inevitability of death. Nonetheless, when death comes knocking, it is painful to both the victims and family members. Mass deaths are even more painful because communities are quaked and they feel an understandable deep sense of personal anguish over the irreparable losses.

A few days from now, the world will wake up to embrace another brand New Year. In Benue State, the approaching New Year reminds the people of how the euphoria of celebration was guillotined by news of the “New Year Day” January 2018 gruesome massacres of innocent and defenceless people in Guma and Logo LGAs of the state by suspected killer- herders.

It deposited much pains, sorrows and agonies on multiple families and the state. The scars are still visible and the relics have continued to haunt the people in more aggressions and killings. Also, the herders’ killings in Benue predates the January 2018 incident in magnitude and casualties.

In Agatu, Makurdi, Tarka, Okpokwu, Otukpo, Gwer West, Gwer East, Buruku and scores of other LGAs in Benue, the herders’ killer merchants have continued to kill and torch communities. Details of the goriness of these atrocious acts and horrendous crimes may not be necessary to recount.

But the problem is undoubtedly severe and heart–rending with its commensurate displacements of indigenous populations and the suspension of the people’s economic sources of livelihood.

There has been subsisting narratives alleging that the Benue State Governor, Hon. Samuel Ortom has coloured the Benue herders killings with some partisanship. He reportedly does this either directly through his political campaigns’ structures or has conscripted the services of hirelings both in the church and the secular world to assist in twisting this regrettable tragedy with sentiments which nourish his 2019 re-election bid.

Despite Gov.Ortom’s denials and insistence of pursuing the cause of the Benue herders killings with an altruistic mind, realities are positing different results. And such manifestations are reinforcing the belief that trumpeting the herders killings in Benue by the Governor and his hired cronies is fundamentally and indubitably to serve partisan interests, in stiff opposition to genuine mourning for victims of the tragedy.

A few days ago, a catchy flyer, with the inscription, “In Honour Of Victims Of Fulani Invasion- Candle Light Vigil; They Have Gone, But They Will Never Be Forgotten,” appeared on social media. The vigil prayers are slated to hold at the IBB Square on January 2, 2019 from 7-9pm. The organizers’ concealed their identity on the flyer. But a guess that some “influenced” religious groups are the masterminds’ would be accurate.

On the surface, the idea is captivating and submits to the pains of commemoration of sad era in the lives of a people. But beyond the niceties of such positive thoughts lies a tissue of inexplicable conjectures and posers.

One can easily agree with the organizers’ hence even the Holy Scriptures encourage such vigil prayers as it says in Revelation 21:4 thus, “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

The essence of the planned prayer vigil is more appropriately captured in Philippians 4: 6. 7; “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. . . Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand.”

Emerging from this prism, you cannot blame the religionists for thinking of a prayer vigil over killings in Benue. But there is a confounding void on the selective posturing of the organizers’.

Since Gov. Ortom mounted the saddle, there have been series of killings in Benue. The herders’ killings are just one aspect of the killings in the state. And deaths of innocent citizens through any means are painful and sorrowful or should deserve equal attention. Why are the organizers discriminatory in their prayer vigil as reflected in the flyer?

If not prodded by partisan disposition or such suspicions, the whole of Sankera axis of the state has never had peace since Gov. Ortom became Governor. There were killings between two rival communities in Konshisha, in Ado and several other places in Benue State.

Are these Christians saying the souls of those killed in these other clashes are unworthy to cause God Almighty’s intervention for His mercies and peace to reign in the land? What about the victims of the numerous assassinations in the state under Gov. Ortom? They are not deserving of intercessory supplication?

The religionists’ discriminatory focus on the herders killings has betrayed them as hirelings on an apparent mission of mercenary prayers to whip re-election sentiments for Gov. Ortom over the herders killings to spite rival candidates.

In God’s House, there has never been discrimination. The organizers’ should have a rethink to re-caption the topic of the prayer vigil. Or else, the clear segregation they are attempting to impose in God’s House over Benue killings might inspire His anger and incur His wrath.

–Agah writes from Makurdi, Benue State