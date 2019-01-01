N583.8bn Maturities To Ease Liquidity This Week

Maturities of N583.8 billion from Open Market operations (OMO) and Treasury Bills are expected to hit the system this week, further easing liquidity pressures in the money market.

Inflow from maturing Treasury Bills worth N159.3 billion and N424.5 billion from maturing OMO are expected to hit the system thereby boosting system liquidity.

Analysts at Afrinvest West Africa say they expect improved activities amidst quiet trading sessions with investors cherry picking maturities with attractive yields and trading at a discount across the curve.

Last week, the market had opened for three days as the market started out bullish in anticipation of OMO maturities. The apex bank conducted OMO auctions on two of the three trading sessions last week. On Monday last week, it offered N300 billion across the 94, 192 and 311-day tenors, with a total subscription of N40.4 billion.

However, following the OMO maturity of N588.9 billion, more investors bid at the Thursday auction with a total subscription of N380 billion.

There was also a “Special OMO Auction” sale worth N645.6 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) o commercial banks on Thursday last week.

Meanwhile, the naira closed firmer on the last day of 2018 at the Investors and Exporters window selling at N364 to the dollar, up from N364.66 which it sold last week.

The naira was granted some breathing room as the Dollar weakened on slowing growth fears in the United States. It also closed firmer on the streets where it sold for N363 to the dollar as against N365 which it was last week.