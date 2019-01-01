Nigerians Won’t Vote Based On Sentiments – Jagaba

The chairman, House Committee on Interior, Rep Jagaba Adams Jagaba yesterday said Nigerians will vote for their conscience in the general elections.

According to Jagaba, the voting won’t be based on religion, ethnicity or tribe but expressed optimism that the process will be peaceful.

“Nigerians will vote base on what is onground,”Jagaba said alleging what he described as massive corruption, insecurity, misrule, hunger and poverty.

“Nigerians will vote based on what is onground. I am sorry to say this but the ruling party have already campaigned for the PDP. It’s not about religion, ethnicity neither tribe,” Jagaba said.

Jagaba, who is representing Kagarko/Kachia Federal Constituency, said he sees Atiku Abubakar cruising to the Villa.

“I also see Isa Ashiru occupying the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna in the coming elections because of the poor performance of the APC, “ Jagaba said.