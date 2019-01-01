SPORTS
Volleyball: Nigeria’s Female Team Win Gold At Camtel Int’l
Nigeria’s women beach volleyball team beat Cameroon 2-0 to claim gold medal at the Camtel International Championships in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
The pair of Tochukwu Nnourge and Francisca Ikhiede did not take chances as they humbled their Cameroonian counterparts 21-14, 21-13 to lift the trophy in front of the home fans in ground style.
Meanwhile, the men’s team lost 2-1 (19-21, 21-16, 15-11) to Central Africa in an explosive final.
The head coach of the Beach Volleyball teams, Francis Imoudu commended the players for the feats despite playing against the crowd.
He promised to work on the technical deficiencies noticed during the outing.
“The girls made Nigeria proud by winning gold despite playing against the host in the final. It was a war of sand and entertaining in Yaoundé. It was a great outing all the same but technical deficiency noticed will be corrected in the next camp.
“To our number one supporter, the president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, we say a big thank you for making this trip possible despite the short notice,” he stated.
On his part, NBVF President Musa Nimrod commended the players for their impressive performances at the Camtel International Beach Volleyball Championships.
“This is just the beginning of the success stories in beach volleyball. There are various championships in 2019 and the federation is doing everything possible to ensure you do not miss any.
“The ultimate goal is to be at Tokyo 2020 Olympics and with the help of God, board members and sponsors, Nigeria will be one of the representatives at the prestigious Games.”
