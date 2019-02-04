Two Pastors’ Wives Fight Dirty Over Politicians’ Bags Of Rice Sharing Formula In Delta

Two pastors’ wives in Ogwashi-Uku community near Asaba, Delta State (names withheld) in the early hours of Monday allegedly engaged in physical fight over politicians’ bags of rice sharing formula in the area.

It was gathered that two candidates going for the State House of Assembly in the forthcoming elections, (names withheld) gave out six bags of rice to three wards in the community where the two pastors’ wives happened to have been part of, and had contributed to their campaigns through their various churches where their husbands serve as pastors.

But this was not to be when the woman leader in the area identified as Mrs. Esther Osakwe allegedly assigned to the two pastors’ wives half bag, a situation which sparked off trouble among them, resulting in a street fight in the open.

They were said to disagreed on the sharing formula after one of them allegedly insisted in going home with three small basin of plastic rubber measuring for herself three times.

Eyewitness, Amarachi Nwandi said the duo fought in the open and got themselves injured but for the intervention of policemen from Ogwashi-Uku Police Division who took the two of them to the station, there would have been blood bath.

But the policemen at the Ogwashi-Uku Police Division who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity said the two pastors’ wives were being detained for breach of the law and order in the public, adding that the duo sustained fatal injuries over the disagreement in sharing the half bag of rice formula.

Sources said it has been reoccurring decimal among residents of Ogwashi-Uku community since the flag off campaigns by politicians who often donate bags of rice, salts to the electorates for sharing as in most cases dangerous weapons are allegedly used as part of the sharing formula.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident to newsmen in the area, said the two pastors’ wives were released on bail on the intervention of a high powered politician (name withheld) who took them on bail with assurances that peace will prevails among them.

Only recently in Asaba community, some persons loyal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly engaged in “trading punches” over sharing formula of eight bags of rice donated to them by the Former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Peter Awansayan.

It was gathered that the PDP loyalists allegedly fought themselves with broken bottles as two of them sustained severe injuries and were later taken to the hospital where they were treated.

Describing the incident as shameful, a public analyst, Davison Erekah said: “it is shameful for people to fight over bags of rice, salts from politicians who believe is the only way to buy up the conscience of electorates, it is really shameful and disgraceful”.