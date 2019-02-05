Presidential Rally: Why Some APC Stalwarts In Gombe Are Furious – Kera

Special Adviser to Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo on Media and Publicity, Dahiru Hassan Kera has said that what happened during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in the state on Saturday indicated that the President Muhammadu Buhari ‘’is not comfortable with his party candidates and chieftains in the state and that was the reason them being fit to be tied.’’

Speaking with journalists yesterday on the APC rally, Kera said the president was with Governor Dankwambo at all the places he visited in the state except the venue of the rally and had allegedly shunned the APC Leader Senator Danjuma Goje and other APC candidates in the state and what has infuriated them was how the President publicly appreciates and acknowledged the warm reception accorded to him by Gov. Dankwambo whenever he visits the state in spite their political difference.

According to him, Buhari has more regard for Dankwambo than many of the APC chieftains in the state because most of them were his adversaries.

“There was glaring indication that Buhari was not comfortable with his party chieftains in Gombe because most of them were his adversaries particularly the self-acclaimed APC leader in the state Senator Danjuma Goje who denied Buhari access to the stadium, the same venue where the yesterday’s presidential rally took place when he was governor in 2007 and at certain time, he denied him landing at Gombe airport by stationing water tank on the runway of the Lawanti Airport. He was Buhari’s antagonist for a very long time “.

“So Buhari wasn’t comfortable with him being the leader of the party in the state. Secondly, the same gubernatorial candidate that Buhari raised his hand in 2015 and failed to deliver is the same person Goje is bringing this time around”. He said.

He added that the President however didn’t mention the name of any APC candidate throughout the rally ‘which was an indication that he was not comfortable with them’.

Speaking further on President Buhari’s activities in the State, Kera said; “Dankwambo received the President at the airport; they went to the State University together. From there they moved to flag off oil exploration project (in Bauchi), and the came back to (Gombe) Emir’s palace where the president in his address, thanked Dankwambo for his humility and warm reception.”