Accept Defeat In Good Fate -Amb. Coomassie Urges Atiku

A staunch Buhari supporter who also doubles as the deputy National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation’s and Country Director, Association for Good Governance Network, Amb Hussaini Coomassie has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to go to court to seek redress in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections that saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and incumbent president, Mohammadu Buhari clinching the ticket for a second term in office.

According to Amb. Coomassie, President Buhari won by a large mergin of 15,191,847 votes, beating other contenders. He wished (PDP) to take it in good fate, regardless of their differences before the elections as he noted “We are still Nigerians.”

Speaking further, Amb. Coomassie called on all Nigerians to support the newly elected president Muhammadu Buhari, who has just been reelected for another 4-year-term to achieve his war against corruption and insurgency while promising that the next 4years of the president would be filled with milk and honey.

He stressed: ” I want to use this opportunity to congratulate President mohammadu Buhari ,(GCFR) , president elect who will lead us to the promise land till 2023. The victory is not for Buhari but for well meaning Nigerians just like you and I. But after Buhari what next? Who would succeed him? Who would be the refined and prepared person that can lead us to continue the journey from where the president would stop?

“It is time to start searching for a successor and . Nigerians are very happy that he won the election. For those that feel the country belong to them, and they can always pocket the country, they should know that it is no business as usual. The era of such mischiefs has passed.

” I advice the opposition to proceed to court for redress. When Buhari lost in 2003,2007 and 2011 he didn’t make statement that boiled the polity, rather, he went to court to seek redress. The PDP then rubbed him off power. He had all the capacity but he went to court even though the court didn’t favour him.

“What goes around comes around. It is now PDP time to go to court to seek redress. We are in power , we didn’t rig any elections, we got the people mandate. I was an observer and saw how people flocked out to vote massively for APC. We are peace loving people. We have SANs just like they do. Let’s meet in court.

” I call on Alhaji Atiku and his associates to go back to their businesses as it would be difficult for PDP to rule Nigeria again after mismanagement of the country’s resources. It is even a waste of time to go to court with them.

“These people don’t mean well for this country. How could someone be swearing that he would sell NNPC as if it’s his Father’s property? We don’t need hyenas to come feast on the already existing peace and property the country is enjoying. We can look for other people to groom for 2023 but not these guys. They have failed us woefully..

” God who placed President Buhari there knows why He did so. Nigeria is greater than any individuals. We would continue to say no to PDP agenda and Dubai strategy. We must shun reoccupation, Nigeria belongs to Nigerians and we must remain here to salvage whatever remain. In my opinion, I would advice Atiku to just pick that phone and call President. Buhari to congratulate his just like former President Good luck Jonathan did,” he concludes.