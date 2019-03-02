Baby Boom: Europe And The African Paradox

While most African countries are contending with population explosion with its effect of immense pressure on social infrastructure, some countries in Europe and America are devising ways of boosting their population. OMONU NELSON writes on the recent Hungarian ‘Baby Boom’ model

Every phenomenon holds different strokes for different folks. For African continent, the phenomenon of increase in population or birth rate is usually treated with very urgent sense of alarm. This is because, as analysts say, increase in birth rate without commensurate increase in economic output will further aggravate the incidence of poverty on the continent by putting pressure on social infrastructure.

Nigeria has, in the last few years, joined the fray in raising alarm over the increasing population with minimal or moderate economic prospects that can take care of its population. One of the ripple effects of its unchecked population growth is the alarming number of out of school children, which statistics put at 13 million.

But the same holds different prospect for some countries in Europe. Recently, the Hungarian government began to take initiatives that will boost its population, in what is usually known as ‘Baby Boom.’ The Hungary’s increasing financial aid and subsidies targets families with several children.

The country’s prime minister, Viktor Orban announced the measure during a recent “state of the nation” speech. He explained that the measures are meant to encourage women to have more children and reverse Hungary’s population decline.

Some of the benefits Hungary is offering families with plenty children include a lifetime personal income-tax exemption for women who give birth and raise at least four children. A subsidy of 2.5 million forints (€6,821) toward the purchase of a seven-seat vehicle for families with three or more children; and a low-interest loan of 10 million forints (€27,286) for women under age 40 who are marrying for the first time.

Mr Orban, who has made “zero tolerance” for immigration his main theme in the past four years and was elected to a third consecutive term in April, said the initiative is meant to “ensure the survival of the Hungarian nation.”

Too many empty chairs is all too common a sight in country schools around Europe. Öttömös School in Hungary is no different, and is under threat from dramatic population decrease.

To save Öttömös School from closure, the Catholic Church stepped in. In the 1960s, 1,400 inhabitants lived in the village. Today it is just half of that.

“I would like to recall a personal memory of my childhood. Twenty years ago, when I went to school, every single class had much more than 10 children. But today, on average there are usually just six or seven children in each class – and actually there is even one age group with only three children… and another age group is completely missing: no child at all,” says Mayor István Dobó.

“We travelled to the nearby city of Szeged in southern Hungary to meet the Guta family. Both work and have a modest income; the father is an army mechanic, while mother works in university administration. They have two children and are among the first to benefit from a new family support scheme, launched by the government. This lucky family is going to get ten million Forints, or nearly 32,000 euros to make a third child, and as a reward unlocking their personal dream.

“Compared to the Hungarian average income level of 800 euros per month this ‘baby bonus’ seems generous. But there is a catch. Only families planning to buy a new flat or to build a house qualify.”

The government’s idea is straightforward: promise us you will make babies and you’ll get cash. Couples have to commit to having children to be eligible, and must be married. Couples have four years to fulfill their commitment to have one child, eight to have two children and 10 to have three.

In the capital Budapest as elsewhere official family policy, such as the development of daycare places, is one of the main pillars of the ruling Fidesz party. In terms of tax allowances, one billion euros are channeled each year towards families, and housing support schemes for families is budgeted for with half a billion euros a year.

“Somehow it sounds crazy, 10 million Forints for three children. I am wondering if this was a politically calculated decision. Why is the government of Prime Minister Orban distributing such a huge amount of money to families?” asks euronews’ Hans von der Brelie.

“To get answers we spoke to Katalin Novák, the Hungarian State Secretary for the Family. Officially she pushes for a better balance between work and family obligations. But compared to other EU countries, in Hungary few mothers with children under six are in employment. A three-child policy will not necessarily change this.

“You want three children for Hungarian families; what is the demographic problem and what is the main solution you propose?”

“We have had a demographic decline now for 34 years. Our answer to our demographic challenge is not migration. We have internal resources we would like to reach and like to focus on. In terms of money, we are spending four percent of our GDP on family support. That is more than the OECD average, which is 2.55%,” says Hungary’s State Secretary for the Family Katalin Novák.

The 10 million Forint package for builders and baby-makers is called CSOK, which means “kiss”. But who will get to enjoy this official embrace?

Critics of the Orban government say this is a way of boosting a chronically moribund housing sector that does not supply enough new homes to meet demand. They also allege it is only builders close to or in favour with Fidetz that will get the contracts.

Soaring birth rates in developing nations are fuelling a global baby boom while women in dozens of richer countries aren’t having enough children to maintain population levels.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) study, 91 nations, mainly in Europe and North and South America, weren’t producing enough children to sustain their current populations.

But in Africa and Asia fertility rates continue to grow, with the average woman in Niger giving birth to seven children during her lifetime.

Ali Mokdad, professor of Health Metrics Sciences at IHME, said that the single most important factor in determining population growth was education.

“It is down to socioeconomic factors but it’s a function of a woman’s education,” he said.

“The more a woman is educated, she is spending more years in school, she is delaying her pregnancies and so will have fewer babies.”

The IHME found that Cyprus was the least fertile nation on Earth, with the average woman giving birth just once in her life.

By contrast, women in Mali, Chad and Afghanistan have on average more than six babies.

Mokdad said that while populations in developing nations continue to rise, so in general are their economies growing.

“In Asia and Africa the population is still increasing and people are moving from poverty to better income unless there are wars or unrest,” he said.

“Countries are expected to fare better economically and it’s more likely that fertility there will decline and level out. The IHME used more than 8,000 data sources to compile one of the most detailed looks at global public health.

It found that while the world’s population skyrocketed from 2.6 billion in 1950 to 7.6 billion last year, that growth was deeply uneven according to region and income.

The birth rate is a parameter of the entire population, while fertility is a parameter of a group of individuals in the population. Fertility rate determines the birth rate but, not the other way around. Fertility rate applies for females in the reproductive age, but there is no such restriction for birth rate.

The United Nations predicts there will be more than 10 billion humans on the planet by the middle of the century, broadly in line with IHME’s projection.

This raises the question of how many people our world can support, known as Earth’s “carrying capacity”. Not only are there now billions more of us than 70 years ago, but we are also living longer than ever before.”

The study, published in The Lancet medical journal, showed male life expectancy had increased to 71 years from 48 in 1950. Women are now expected to live to 76, compared with 53 in 1950.

The IHME said heart disease was now the leading cause of death globally. As recently as 1990, neonatal disorders were the biggest killer, followed by lung disease and diarrhea.

Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Azerbaijan had the highest death rates from heart disease, whereas South Korea, Japan and France had among the lowest.

A baby boom is a period marked by a significant increase of birth rate. This demographic phenomenon is usually ascribed within certain geographical bounds. People born during this period are often called baby boomers; however, some experts distinguish between those born during such demographic baby booms and those who identify with the overlapping cultural generations.

The causes of baby booms involve various fertility factors. The most well-known baby boom occurred in middle of 20th century, beginning in late 1930s or early 1940s and ending in 1960s. It was a change of trend that was largely unexpected, because in most countries it occurred in the midst of a period of improving economies and rising living standards.

The baby boom occurred in countries that experienced tremendous damage from the war and were going through dramatic economic hardships. These countries include Germany and Poland. In the United States the baby boom was attributed to the number of veterans returning home after the war ended in 1945. It also was due to the strong post-war American economy. The U.S. Congress passed the G.I. Bill of Rights to encourage home ownership and higher levels of education by charging very low or no interest at all on loans for veterans. Getting settled in with a more comfortable economic position allowed families to have a place to live, be educated, and start having babies. “Now thriving on the American Dream, life was simple, jobs were plentiful, and a record number of babies were born.”

The U.S. birthrate exploded after World War II. From 1944 to 1961, more than 65 million children were born in the United States. At the height of this baby boom, a child was born every seven seconds. Factors that contributed to the baby boom consisted of young couples who started families after putting off marriage during the War, government encouragement of growth of families through the aid of GI benefits, and popular culture that celebrated pregnancy, parenthood, and large families.

The baby boom was the result of couples holding off on having children due to the Great Depression and World War II. Once the baby boom began, the average woman started getting married around the age of 20 instead of 22. Couples were eager to have babies after the war ended because they knew that the world would be a safer place to start a family.