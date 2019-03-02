Benue Police Arrest 2 Ritualists, Parade Electoral Offenders

The Benue State Police Command has arrested two ritualists, Hyginus Lubem Mbachii and one Gambo Bulus, alias Murphy, who specialise in adoption of little children and using them for blood sacrifice.

Parading the two suspects at the command headquarters in Makurdi, the commissioner of police, CP Omololu Bishi, stated that the ritualists were arrested following a petition forwarded to his office by one Mr Iorumbur Amanger of Tombo-Mbaya Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

According to Iorumbur, one Hyginus Lubem Mbachii of the same address, defrauded him of the sum of N209, 150 as a fee for the admission of his son, Afa Amanger, into the University of Cameroon, since then, he has not been able to communicate with his son.

Bishi said that police swung into action and during investigation, Hyginus Lubem Mbachii and one Gambo Bulus, alias Murphy, of Akwanga in Nasarawa State, were arrested at Lafia, Nasarawa State on 22/02/2019 in connection with the crime.

He said that the suspects confessed to having killed Afa Amanger on the 05/01/2019 for ritual purpose and have been collecting money from the complainant for his own personal use, adding that the corpse of the deceased has been recovered from the hospital where the suspects earlier abandoned the victim and ran away, stressing that the suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

According to CP Bishi, while appreciating the good people of Benue State for a violence free election, he said that during the last Saturday’s elections, seven persons

were arrested in connection with elections violence.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant to ensure a violence free March 9th gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

“The Command, in its quest for a peaceful and secured environment, will continue to apprehend and prosecute offenders of the law.”