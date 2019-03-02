NEWS
Expert Says, Crying Can Help In Managing Stress
Dr Victor Fayomi, a General Practitioner at a private hospital in Gwagwalada, FCT, says crying is therapeutic in managing emotional stress.
Fayomi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja
“Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by letting off a little water. Let your tears flow and where they go, let your sorrow follow.
”Overtime, crying and shedding tears were considered bad and usually associated with ill health, grief and sorrow. However, this is not totally true.
“Tears have also flowed as a result of good news, sound health, joy and laughter,” he said.
Fayomi said the first sign of life, of a healthy one which must be seen within life’s first minute, was the aggressive cry of a new born baby.
He said it was better to let the tears flow in grief, disappointment, sorrow and when a loving relationship suddenly hits the rock.
Fayomi said bottling up one’s emotion could actually break down one’s health, saying that sorrow which had not vent in tears might make other organs weep.
“Crying does not only reduce emotional stress, it also helps to improve our mood.
“When we cry, our nasal passage is also cleared as crying helps to loosen up mucus in the nose.
“Children will usually also fall asleep after crying, it stands to reason that crying helps put children to sleep,” he said.
Fayomi said crying should not be seen as a sign of weakness, adding that it should be done when the need arises.
”In an attempt at staying healthy, be sure to make your crying occasional; that is, only when indicated.
“Too much of it, and when too often, may signify a sign of depression.
“The key is this, cry only when indicated, do it moderately, get refreshed, lighten your mood and move on,” he said.
(NAN)
