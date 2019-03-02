New Permanent Secretary Assumes Duty in Federal Civil Service Commission

Mr Abel Enitan, the new Permanent Secretary posted to the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Abuja has resumed duty.

Mr Joel Oruche, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations of FCSC disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that Enitan resumed duty on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Enitan replaced the out-going Permanent Secretary, Mrs Comfort Ekaro, who was recently redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Ekaro described the new permanent secretary as an experienced administrator who would not required to start learning the process.

She gave the assurance that her successor would perform well and also called on all the staff of the commission to support him.

She, however, said that the commission had some challenges, but with efforts made so far in putting things in place the situation would soon become better.

Enitan in his response expressed delight to receive the hand-over notes, and promised to build on enormous work done by the out-going permanent secretary.

He solicited for the support of staff as he would adopt the principle of Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centered (EPIC) culture of the Federal Civil Service to ensure service delivery.

He promised to be accessible to all, and be guided by the principle of due process.

Mr Onu Yunusa, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (FCSC), described Ekaro as a mother and wished her well in her new place of assignment.

Yunusa assured the new permanent secretary of staff loyalty and cooperation, expressing hope that he would be a father to all. (NAN)