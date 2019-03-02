NOUN Matriculates Over 17,000 Students

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), on Saturday matriculated no fewer than 17,000 new students for the 2019 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdalla Adamu who disclosed this at the institution’s headquarters in Abuja said the exercise was part of the 18th matriculation ceremony which took place in 78 study centres of NOUN across the country.

Adamu who was represented by the Center Director, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Special Study Center, Sapele, Abuja, Prof. Ibikunle Tijani charged the students to make the best experience of the institutions by regulating themselves in their studies and habits.

According to him, “NOUN is not a regular university, you are, as a result of this, to desist from all the anomalies, like cultism, sexual harrassment by lecturers, etc that exist in conventional universities. I want to meet you in the next four years, during your graduation, full of knowledge and ready to take on the world as a result of your studentship in NOUN.”

He noted that since the last matriculation in 2018, the institution has put in place, a number of measures that will ease studentship in NOUN. “For instance, in an attempt to revamp and re-invent the NOUN delivery system, we have established a Directorate of Learning Content Management System which we have charged with the task of bridging the Gap between you and your lecturers wherever they may be.”

Adamu equally said the institution has strengthened the students enterpreneurship training aimed mainly at empowering student creative and enterpreneurship capabilities, adding that the gazzetting of the amended NOUN Act which was signed into Law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has place NOUN at par with every other university in Nigeria.

On his part, Tijani told newsmen at the sidelines that NURTW Special Center, Sapele had 500 students matriculated out of the total figure.