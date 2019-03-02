Police Arrest 38 Hoodlums In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Police, Zubairu Muazu, yesterday, said the Command arrested about 38 hoodlums who wreaked havoc in the state after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the winner in the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Muazu, who briefed journalists in Lagos, said 38 suspected hoodlums were arrested while the force recovered a corpse of one of the hoodlums after the declaration.

He said, “At about 14:30hrs, a group of youths trooped out in large numbers along Akar road Okokomaiko under the guise of celebrating the victory of their party.

“They disrupted traffic along Lagos -Badagry expressway and caused a serious breach of peace on the public road users.

“The prompt response of the Command brought the situation under control.”

Muazu said the battle ready policemen successfully repelled an attack on a police station at Okokomaiko by the armed hoodlums.

“The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) sustained deep injuries during the operation but is now responding to treatment at the hospital”.

According to the police boss, one serious issue the Command is contending with presently is the menace of fake news circulating on Social Media on a planned attack on Igbo traders in Lagos, especially in Oshodi and other prominent markets by hoodlums.

He said that the Command did not only issue statements debunking such rumour but also took practical steps to reassure the Igbo communities and other residents of Lagos State of their safety.”

Muazu added, “We made massive deployment of our special force to various streets and markets as well as vulnerable areas.

“There is no tribe or community under threat in any part of the state, our patrol and surveillance have been intensified.”

He added that the Command has redoubled its strategies to ensure that a peaceful conduct of Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections come March 9, 2019 will be successful.

“I call on Lagosian to go about their lawful businesses and continue to support the police to serve you better by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement or persons to the police,” Muazu said.