Police Arrest Suspected Ringleader For Attacking DCP

The Nigerian Police Force said it has arrested Hon Sunny Adi, the alleged mastermind and ringleader of the irresponsible, unprovoked and unwarranted attack on a deputy commissioner of police, DCP Kola Okunola in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, February 24th, 2019.

Force PRO, Frank Mba, said two other persons arrested in connection with the incident are Tamarapreye Victor and Azi Newton, all males and 34 years old.

According to him, “Hon Adi, a candidate of one of the major political parties in the House of Representatives elections in Brass Constituency, Bayelsa State, was arrested in his hideout somewhere in Abuja on March 1st, 2019 in a well-coordinated covert operation.

“His arrest is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP Mohammed Adamu, for the immediate arrest, comprehensive investigation and diligent prosecution of all persons involved in the Sunday, 24th February, 2019 attack on the DCP in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State.”

It would be recalled that while leading the team providing protection for INEC officials, voters and materials, DCP Kola Okunola was brutally attacked and molested by thugs led by Hon Sunny Adi.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing by the police to apprehend other members of the gang involved in the unwholesome attack on the officer.

The Force PRO further noted that, “as we go into the Governorship/House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, 9th March, 2019, the IGP reiterates his earlier warning that the Nigeria Police Force, under his watch, will not condone any act of assault against any member of the public, including the personnel of the Force legitimately assigned to protect the sanctity of the ballot.”