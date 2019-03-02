NEWS
Police Nab Man For Allegedly Robbing Herdsman
Men of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a 23- year- old man for an alleged robbery attack on a Fulani herdsman at Okolowo, Ilorin.
It was gathered that the herdsman, who was grazing his cows, was attacked on his way to Ogbomoso, after he stopped at Okoolowo to pass the night.
He was said to have been dispossessed of three cows valued at N330, 000 and inflicted with machete cuts on his body during the attack, which occurred at midnight.
According to a police source, the victim raised the alarm, which attracted people within the vicinity, who rushed him to the hospital for first aid treatment.
It was further gathered that the case was reported at the F-SARS office in Ilorin by one Kanbi Araromi of Moro local government area of the state.
The source further said that security operatives were placed on surveillance in the area, where the three cows were discovered.
“Ambush was laid for the suspect and he was arrested when he attempted to convey the cows to another destination.
“He was taken to F-SARS office for interrogation where he confessed to the crime, adding that he conspired with others at large to carry out the attack on the herdsman,” the source added.
According to the source, efforts are being made by the police to arrest other members of the gang.
