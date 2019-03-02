Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday

The Occupy Nigeria Movement has called on Nigerians to come out and protest what they termed as “irregularities witnessed” in the 2019 general elections.

The movement which said that despite repeated warnings and intimidation of the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the elections, it wondered why the commission choose to go ahead with the process.

In a release to journalists, on Saturday as sign by group’s spokesperson, Muhammad Bash, presented a six point demand which they say is the bedrock of the Protest slated for Monday

“The elections came and despite several concerted and calculated efforts to frustrate INEC, the elections finally came and the worst form of election robbery was meted on the Nigerian people. Votes were merely allotted in many parts of the Northwest and Northeast as no voting took place in those places. It is an insult to the Nigerian people that INEC would allow an election in which voters were intimidated, maimed and even killed to stand.

“That INEC chose to go ahead with the show of shame at the International Conference Center in Abuja is a public rape on the sensibilities of the people of Nigeria, even when it had failed to provide credible explanations on what had actually transpired in the polling centers where ballot papers were snatched or burnt.

“The industrial scale of thumb printing that went on in several parts of Nigeria is unprecedented in our flawed election conduct. That some thugs constituted themselves into a government in a society governed by laws, and prevented legitimate citizens from exercising their franchise, makes a mockery of the entire law enforcement system and to rub it in the government and its agencies have turned a blind eye to this situation.

“The international community also disappointed us, giving their stamp of approval for the sham and scam that were held in Nigeria in the name of elections. How on earth could an election in which scores of people were killed and hundreds injured be described as “peaceful” by an international community that had many of its observers scared off collation centers across Nigeria where the robbery was perfected? How could our friends and partners not hold a government, which is responsible for the security of lives and property, to account for the loss of lives and threats to lives and livelihoods all over southern Nigeria? Were they really afraid of body bags?

“There is a need for well-meaning citizens and friends of Nigeria to make a clear statement to those who think they can trample on the will of Nigerians and dance on the graves of our dead loved ones lost to this process, that “enough is enough”.

The group’s brand include: