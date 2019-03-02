Saraki Mourns Prof. Elebute

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Adeyemo Elebute, the proprietor of Lagoon Group Hospitals in Lagos.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, stated that the late Prof. Elebute, was an award-winning physician that contributed immensely to national development.

He said the deceased was a source of inspiration to him and millions of health professionals across the world who are today major stakeholders in the nation’s health sector and beyond.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), the people and government of Ogun and Lagos States over the irreparable loss.

“Prof. Elebute was my mentor and personal example; he was humble and unassuming.

“He was a doctor’s doctor, a physician of repute, a medical teacher and an author of many medical texts and publications.

“His service to Nigeria through the medical profession is immeasurable; we shall miss him dearly,” he said.

Saraki prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and called on his family and loved ones to “sustain the sterling legacy of their departed patriarch.’’ (NAN)