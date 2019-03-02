Vote En Masse; Ondo Senatorial Candidate Pleads With Electorate

Otunba Nicholas Tofowomo, Candidate for Ondo South Senatorial seat, has urged the electotate to troop out en masse to vote for him in the suplimentary election on March 9.

This was made known in a statement signed on Saturday in Okitipupa by Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, Director of Media and Publicity, Tofowomo Campaign Organisation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct supplimentary election for the inconclusive one concurrently with the Governorship and State House of Assemby elections on March 9.

Tofowomo advised the electorate to rekindle their strength and hope to vote for him and other PDP candidates for the State House of Assembly.

He also urged all PDP supporters in the district to remain calm and maintain peace, adding the the party will coast to victory in the March 9 elections.

“On the Ondo South Senatorial inconclusive election result, INEC has decided to run a supplimentary election in 52 Polling Units cuncurrently with State House of Assembly elections on March 9.

“We are urging the electorate in the south senitorial district to troop out en-masse like tbey did on Feb.23, to cast thier votes for Tofowomo and other PDP candiates for State House of Assembly.

“We enjoin all our supporters to eschew violence and rekindle their faith because we are sure of victory at the elections,” Tofowomo said.

“We also urge all our supporters not to renege on their faith but rekindle their hope for total victory because united we stand and divided we fall.

Tbe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tofowomo pulled 79,029 votes against his closest rival, incumbent Senator, Yele Omogunwa of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 51,993 votes at the Feb. 23 polls.

NAN also reports that Prof. Kayode Onifade, the INEC Returning Officer for Ondo South, had declared the election inconclusive over various irregularities in 52 polling units, also sighting that the cancelled votes of 28,047 was higher than the leading margin of 27,036 votes.

(NAN)