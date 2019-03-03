NEWS
ACPN Denies Endorsing Okowa’s Re-Election Bid
Ahead of March 9th, 2019 governorship election in Delta state, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has said it remain committed to winning the election, urging the general public to disregard insinuation in some quarters that it has endorsed the re-election bid of the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.
In a statement signed in Abuja on Sunday by the party’s National Secretary, who is also the party’s governorship flag bear in Delta state, Chief Paul A. Isamade, ACPN urged its members to work hard for the success of the party’s governorship candidate in the state.
The party’s national leadership also threatened to sanction any member of ACPN who defy the directive or seen in anti-party activity in whatever form.
The statement also urged the public to disregard any publication that includes the name of the party in respect of purported endorsement.
“Allied Congress Party of Nigeria “ACPN” wish to inform the general public that the party in delta state has not and will not endorse any other candidate in the March 9th governorship election in delta state because the party is contesting the said election.
“The general public should disregard any publication that includes the name of the party in respect of the above subject.
The party also warns all its members in the state to work for the success of the party and her candidate only.”
