In this report, Danjuma Joseph analyses the efforts of Nasarawa state Governor Umar Tanko Al- Makura at turning the state into a modern state.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s developmental strides are conspicuously evident in every part of Nasarawa state for all to see, feel and touch.

All the visible developmental projects of Al-Makura’s administration from 2011 to date, were executed through pragmatic initiative deliberately aimed at fast tracking basic infrastructural presence, which eventually set the pace for a new social and economic order for the people of the state.

In the present Nasarawa State, asphalt routes abound everywhere even at the local government levels which were not there before Al-Makura took the saddle as governor, even as conviction has emerged that to understand how he forms policies and apply same, it is crucial to see political power holders and actors as part of a total situation which shapes and directs development projects.

In his resolve to unleash his pragmatic approach to entrenching all he has so far achieved, development wise, the governor made himself a stalwart that is unrelenting in his spirit to discharge and execute projects that has direct benefit to the people.

One of his popular mantra is Nasarawa is a state in a hurry to develop and we must do the needful to bring it at par with its contemporaries.

As months and years rolled by, vicious projects continued to emerge and praises naturally began to trail the governor from the people as he continues to endear his government to all, making himself the architect of a modern Nasarawa State by bringing into fruition the expectations of the common man on the street which was long overdue.

Al-Makura considering all odds, took a momentous decision with great speed which heralded spontaneous overhauling of routes in and around the state, as he has constructed over 300km of township roads that are stone-based with asphalted surfaces.

The governor also constructed and rehabilitated about 300km of inter-city roads; in addition over 800km of rural routes that links one settlement to another in the state were likewise constructed.

All these routes are constructed and built by Al-Makura administration as there never existed single asphalt road in Nasarawa State apart from the Federal high way that traversed it.

All these projects led to the stream lining of activities for the emergence of a modern Nasarawa State which varied on outlook from the old we used to know.

Still on construction, Al-Makura had also personally surveyed all routes linking the rural settlements in the state and constructed for them over 200 culverts and drainages to ease movement of farm produce.

For those who know Lafia, the state capital very well, it is a place that had been suffering from the menace of storm waters year in year out. And to salvage this situation, Al-Makura has constructed several storm water control channels to abate the recurring problem.

Al-Makura has sought to painstakingly promote the core requisite of true democratic principles which is rooted in transparency or put differently; an open quest for truth, fear of God and answerability of his government to the people whose mandate he holds in trust.

This architect of modern Nasarawa state has also brought in unprecedented development in the health sub-sector as he has constructed three new General Hospitals in the three senatorial zones of the state in Lafia, Akwanga and Nasarawa local government areas respectively in order to improve quality healthcare delivery to the people.

In the same vein, he had upgraded many cottage healthcare centres around the state, rehabilitated 5 general hospitals and constructed over 60 primary healthcare centres while over 200 existing PHC’s were renovated.

Presently, the governor has just completed the building of a comprehensive primary healthcare centre in Kwandere which is awaiting the federal government endorsement as a model for the country’s primary healthcare system standard for replication.

The governor has also diligently rooted and mainstreamed the Nigerian States Health Investment Project – NSHIP in the state through purposeful harnessing of foreign donor’s counterpart intervention schemes all in grand design to provide quality sustainable health services to the people of the state.

Al-Makura has through careful consideration introduced some of the more endearing values in the long time point of view by bringing about desirable reforms and the adoption of legal proceedings that are peculiar to the people of the state.

Infrastructural development which is capital intensive was reasserted in the scheme of things in the state through Al-Makura’s untiring zeal to give the state concrete infrastructure; as he is currently constructing a huge modern office accommodation designated as new High Court complex headquarters at the three arm zone along Shendam road Lafia.

It is quite obvious that this radical stand that the state must be developed in all its ramification brought about series of biometric verifications, which occasioned administrative purge that saw to the drastic reduction in financial linkage thereby reducing fraud.

Indeed, Al-Makura brought in what many people would refer to as; striking changes to the way government business was done in the past. His bureaucratic changes were entrenched in piece meal through the restructuring of ministries and injecting new lease of life to them for maximum performance.

In the education sub-sector, necessary and needful interventions had been entrenched by the Al-Makura administration. Notable among his strides in this sector is the building of modern edifice as hotel accommodations for students in all 4 state tertiary institutions in; Keffi Akwanga and Lafia including the Federal University Lafia as infrastructures necessary for learning.

Apart from this, he also constructed networks of inter-faculties route in all these institutions while the secondary schools especially the boarding schools hostels and class rooms were renovated, fenced and equipped with sustainable solar operated boreholes.

At the elementary school level, he constructed in all nooks and crannies of what was christened “TA’AL Model schools’ upstairs class rooms for enhanced pedagogical process.