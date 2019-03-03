NEWS
Bagudu To Elevate Rigata Cultural Festival To International Standard
Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that his administration would elevate the Yauri annual Rigata cultural festival from local to international standard.
The governor gave the assurance at the just concluded Rigata Annual Cultural Festival held at the weekend in Yauri local Government Area of Kebbi State.
He said the Yauri Rigata cultural festival if elevated to international standard would attract not only tourist but foreign investment into the state.
He opined that the state government would set up a committee in earnest to start preparation for the next event which is coming up next year.
Bagudu also said the Kebbi State Government would intensify the actualisation of the Yauri Inland Port to boost economic prosperity and enhance inland water transportation.
“This administration acknowledged the importance of marine transport to economic development of the nation” ,he said.
The Commissioner for Commerce, Rakiya Tanko Ayuba said the Ministry would provide the required support to sustaining the Rigata festival as an annual event.
In his remarks, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Abdullahi thanked President Buhari and Governor Bagudu for proposing the establishment of an inland port in Yauri urging the authorities to hasten its actualisation.
